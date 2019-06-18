Francisca Viloria

Mar. 9, 1928 - Jun. 12, 2019

Watsonville

Mrs. Francisca Viloria was born March 9, 1928 in Ayson, Gerona, Tarlac, Philippines. She died on June 12, 2019 at her home in Watsonville, CA. at the age of 91. Francisca Viloria was a member of the Holy Eucharist Catholic Church. She was a hard-working and goal-oriented business woman in the city markets in the Philippines and even worked in the fields in California picking raspberries until her early 70's in order to raise money for her family. Francisca's wherewithal to provide for her family was her top priority establishing her legacy, which will forever live on through her values, kindheartedness, work ethic, and the endless love she shared. Her trademark was her beaming smile that could melt anyone's heart. She will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her seven children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the U.S., Philippines, and Spain: her daughter in California, Evelyn Valentino, son-in-law Rolly, and their children Allan, Earvin and Richelle, her son in Colorado, Nick Molina and his children Jo Ann Meza and Jonathan Molina and his four grandchildren, Adriano, Apolo, Angelo, and Penelope, her daughter in Spain, Micaela Viloria and her two children Ricky and Raquel Joy, her daughter in the Philippines, Clarita Agcaoli, son-in-law Henry and their children Glenda Ortaliz, Ligaya Conde, and Enrico Agcaoli, her son Noli Viloria and wife Maricel with two children Noel and Maureen, her late son Juanito Viloria and wife Evelyn with their children Julie Ann, Jonathan, Jean, and Jonas, and to include, grandsons Danny Viloria and Severino Viloria Jr., the sons of the late Severino Viloria. She's also survived by her sisters Rufina Molina, Magdalena Celestino, Juana Lacayanga, and her brother Alberto Gragasin.

A blessing service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 6pm and viewing hours are from 1-9pm at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville, CA. 95076. Her funeral will take place in the Philippines.





