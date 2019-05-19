Frank Chavarria Florez

Mar. 27, 1943 - May 10, 2019

Watsonville

Frank C. Florez passed away on May 10th, 2019. He was 76.

He was born on March 27, 1943 in New Mexico to Frank and Mary Florez. He was a child when his family moved to Santa Cruz County. He retired as the Transportation Coordinator with Santa Cruz County Office of Special Education, after 32 years of service. Five years later, he retired again from Lift Line.

He was a family-orientated man who enjoyed activities such as camping, boating, four-wheeling, golfing with family and friends. He also enjoyed collecting manuals, how-to-books and tools of every kind. He was very skilled in repairing, replacing and building things. He was willing to help anybody having a problem.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances Florez; children, David Florez (Christy), Erlinda Beddulla (Jim) and Andrea Florez; sibling, Margaret Vasquez; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Joe Florez.

A blessing will be held at Holy Eucharist Church in Corralitos on May 25th at noon. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The and The Cardiac Care Unit at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.





