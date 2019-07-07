Frank DeRemer

December 3, 1942 – June 19, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Frank DeRemer passed away suddenly on June 19th of a heart attack at his home in Santa Cruz.

Frank grew up in Dallas, Texas and graduated South Oak Cliff High School in 1961. He then went to MIT where he received a BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D in Computer Science. Frank was Assistant, then Associate Professor of Computer and Information Science at UCSC from 1969 through 1982.

In 1979 he co-founded MetaWare, Inc., a computer software tools company, that sold in 1999 to a company now part of Synopsys. He continued as a consultant through 2006, at which time he retired.

Frank enjoyed the out-of-doors; snow skiing, traveling, camping, and spending time with his family. He restored several cars and RVs over the years and completed other design projects. Frank was a scientist at heart and loved combining scientific and historical studies with Biblical studies. Frank was a member of Twin Lakes Church and served as organizer for the greeting team. He was also a board member and volunteer CFO for The Narrow Path, a ministry of Steve Gregg, Frank's favorite Bible teacher.

Frank is survived by his wife, Lynda; daughter, Charis (Chris) and two grandchildren; son, Elliot (Taylor); and sister, Judy (husband Don) of Dallas, TX. He is preceded in death by both his parents and a younger brother.

A memorial of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Dr., Aptos, CA.

