Frank Jackson Carroll Jr.

July 25, 1930 ~ January 26, 2019

Resident of Bend, Oregon

Santa Cruz, California native, Frank Jackson Carroll Jr., passed peacefully on the afternoon of January 26th, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bend, Oregon following a brief illness. He was 88 years old.

Frank was born July 25, 1930 at the old Santa Cruz Hospital to Frank J. Carroll, Sr. and Flora Hansen Carroll. Frank attended Bayview Elementary, Mission Hill Jr. High and was a member of the class of 1948 at Santa Cruz High School. After completing high school, Frank worked at the family business, Frank Carroll Electric, and attended Salinas Jr College.

In 1950, Frank was called up for active duty by the US Naval Reserve and reported to the USS Menifee, APA 202, as a Radarman Striker. Frank served on the Menifee until June 1951, at which time he was medically discharged because of hearing difficulties. He returned to the family electrical contracting business, where he worked until 1985.

Frank married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Wilson, also a Santa Cruz native, in 1952. They started a family and had two sons, Greg and Brian, whom he adored. In 1956, the family moved to a new home on Spring Street. Many memories were made in that warm home. Frank lived on Spring Street until he moved to Dominican Oaks, not long after Charlotte passed away.

Frank had many unique interests; however, his true passion was ham radio (K6BDK). He avidly participated in the ham radio clubs in both Santa Cruz and Bend. Frank continued to work on his radio until his final days and sent messages by Morse Code to his contacts around the world.

Frank loved trains, planes, ships and history (especially Egyptology). He also loved Big Band music and dancing with Charlotte. Even as his hearing faltered, Frank could always hear the music. He was active in the Elks Club, Kiwanas and several other fraternal organizations while living in Santa Cruz.

Frank's wife of 61 years, Charlotte, passed away in 2013. He is survived by his sons, Brian (Fritzi) of Bend, OR; Gregory (Sandra) of Monroe, WA; his grandchildren Peter Carroll, Viborg, Denmark and Greta Carroll, Bend, OR, Angela Nerenberg and Andrea Lass, Washington State, and his great granddaughters Rowan Carroll, and Linnea and Piper Nerenberg. Frank also leaves his sister Joanne Arneal of Manhattan Beach, CA, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his honorary son, 1971 SCHS exchange student Lars Hedman of Jakobstad, Finland.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th at 2pm, at the Santa Cruz Memorial Park on Ocean St. Extension, Santa Cruz, CA. A reception will follow at the Santa Cruz Elks Club on Jewell Street.

Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Partner's In Care Hospice House, Bend, OR.





