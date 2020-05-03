Frank Joseph Rimicci Sr.January 1924 - March 2020Resident of Santa CruzFrank Joseph Rimicci Sr. passed away in Santa Cruz, California at age 96. Frank was born in Chicago, Illinois in January of 1924 to Leonard and Domenica Rimicci née Fili. Throughout his life he lived in Chicago Illinois, Santa Cruz and Twain Harte, California.Frank worked for The Pacific Bell Telephone Company for 31 years and 11 Years with B&O Railroad. Frank served in the US Army during WWII in the Army Transportation Corp 718th Railroad Operating Battalion operating trains in France, Belgium, and Germany in support of the war effort, earning four Bronze Battle Stars and The French Legion of Honor.Frank enjoyed many activities including fishing, ice skating, hockey, arts and crafts, feeding the pigeons on the wharf, skiing, abalone diving, and semi-pro baseball with the Santa Cruz Seahawks.Frank was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7263. He regularly attended WWII Survivors meetings at the Capitola Veterans Center and weekly meetings at the Santa Cruz County Veterans Center.Frank is survived by his sons Leonard and Frank Rimicci, grandson Anthony Rimicci, granddaughter Miranda Rimicci, sister Angeline Rimicci of Chicago, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his former wife Edith DiNatale, brothers Mario, George, Joseph, John, and sisters Mary, Anne, and Josephine.Services will be determined at a later date.