Frank Kovac
August 29, 1962 - July 18, 2019
Aptos
First and foremost, Frank was a father. He loved Alexander to the horizon and back. While Frank had lots of interests, none compared with his pride and admiration for Alex. Being a father opened up Frank's world; it brought him unprecedented love and acceptance. He enjoyed bumping into Alex's Aptos buddies and sharing stories, in the same way he did with his own friends.
Frank was lucky to have lifelong friends Nick, Chris, Johnny, Randy, Billy, Ed, Paul, and a host of Aptos friends with whom he spent nearly every day - Kirk, Sissy, Big Steve, and countless Rio regulars. Thanks to Matt & Selah for four years of great company, cooking, and conversation, to Kevin his go-to sports buddy and grilled chicken guy, Iggy, his unrelenting dentist. And, Ann (Shooter) with whom he was so happy to share many connections, including Godmother of Alex! Then there's Jill, the one who got away, and her sister Heidi. Frank was appreciative of their amazing support and friendship right up until his last day.
We all know how much Frank loved the ocean, fishing, reading the daily Santa Cruz Sentinel, reminiscing about all things beach and rock 'n roll, getting out on the golf course with Alex, and watching the Oakland A's, Warriors, 49ers, and, recently, the Raiders. Frank was a free spirit and until the end, Frank was Frank. In Frank's memory, get yourself to the beach and remove some trash on your way out. Like Frank, you'll make the beach a better place.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019