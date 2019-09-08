|
Frank Martin
Sept. 20, 1929 ~ Sept. 4, 2019
Watsonville
Frank L. Martin passed away surrounded by his family on September 4, 2019, at his home in Watsonville. He was 89. A native of Santa Rosa, he has lived in Watsonville since 1953.
Frank served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He then worked for Meadow Gold Creamery for 30 years. Frank belonged to the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the Capitola Senior Center. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, and going to the casinos.
Frank is survived by his three sons, David (Susan) and Donald (Rita) Martin both of Watsonville, and Barney (Kim) Martin of Vancouver, Washington; a sister, Madeline; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. A Chapel Blessing will be Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. also at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at Watsonville Catholic Cemetery. Donations are preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or the .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019