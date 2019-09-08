Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Martin


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Martin Obituary
Frank Martin
Sept. 20, 1929 ~ Sept. 4, 2019
Watsonville
Frank L. Martin passed away surrounded by his family on September 4, 2019, at his home in Watsonville. He was 89. A native of Santa Rosa, he has lived in Watsonville since 1953.
Frank served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He then worked for Meadow Gold Creamery for 30 years. Frank belonged to the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the Capitola Senior Center. He enjoyed dancing, bowling, and going to the casinos.
Frank is survived by his three sons, David (Susan) and Donald (Rita) Martin both of Watsonville, and Barney (Kim) Martin of Vancouver, Washington; a sister, Madeline; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. A Chapel Blessing will be Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. also at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow at Watsonville Catholic Cemetery. Donations are preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or the .


View the online memorial for Frank Martin
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mehl's Colonial Chapel
Download Now