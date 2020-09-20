Frank Mayer

Frank MayerMar. 21, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2020Stockton, CAFrank Felix Mayer died peacefully on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at his home in Stockton, CA. He was 88.Frank was born on March 21, 1932 on the family farm in Hosmer SD to Leonard & Kathrine Mayer. Frank graduated from Hosmer High School in 1950. After High school he attended business school for accounting in Aberdeen SD before joining the military and becoming an army paratrooper, serving during the Korean War. Frank and his family moved to California where Frank went into banking and in 1967 he became the first branch manager of the Capitola Bank of America on 41st Avenue.After moving to Capitola, Frank became active in the community; serving as president of the Capitola-Soquel Little League, president of the Mid-County Rotary and serving on the board of the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.Frank enjoyed spending time with friends, fishing, golfing and traveling the world. Frank especially liked to watch his beloved Oakland A's.Frank is survived by his wife, Marcella Mayer; children Bruce Mayer (Susan), Todd Mayer (Amy) & Neal Mayer (Stephanie); siblings, Harvey Mayer, Dennis Mayer (Susan), Dwayne Mayer (Betty), Donna Smith, the Sousa family of Stockton and numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Leonard, an infant brother and his partner of 30 years Frances Sousa. The family would like to thank the staff at Rio Las Palmas and special thanks to Dee Khan from Hospice for their care & dedication. The MAyer family would especially like to thank Martha and Arnold Sousa for amking Frank's final years as comfortable as possible.A private graveside service is scheduled for Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery in Stockton.The family prefers donations be made in Frank's memory to the Oakland A's Community Fund.