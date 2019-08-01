|
Frank Rico Locatelli
Oct. 28, 1921 – July 30, 2019
Resident of Soquel
Frank Rico Locatelli passed peacefully at the ranch on July 30, 2019. Frank passed in the same place he was born 97 years earlier. Born October 28, 1921 on the Soquel Ranch, the son of Joseph and Mary Locatelli. As a young man Frank owned and operated a dairy business in Watsonville for several years before moving back to the ranch in 1954. He soon began working for Lone Star Cement Company in Davenport where he was quarry foreman. He retired after 30 years.
Frank was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, running their Bingo games for many years. He was a founding member of the Capitola Branch of the Italian Catholic Federation at St. Joseph's Church. Frank was an avid outdoors man and loved to hunt. He raised cattle and loved his garden.
Frank's beloved wife Rena passed away in 2002. He was also preceded in death by his five siblings; Joe, Virginia, Mary, Henry and Richard. Frank and Rena had four children, Rick (Lynette) Locatelli of San Diego, Mike (Jeanne) Locatelli of Woodland, Trudy Locatelli of Johns Island, SC and Frank (Teresa) Locatelli of Soquel. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday August 3, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 435 Monterey Ave., Capitola, Ca. The vigil prayer service and recital of the holy Rosary will be held at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St., Santa Cruz, CA on Friday August 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm prior to the vigil service.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Frank's caregivers for making Frank's final days more comfortable.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to Sepsis Alliance, 1855 First Ave, Suite 102, San Diego, CA., 92100 or to . To express your condolences or share a remembrance with Frank's family, please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019