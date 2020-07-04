1/1
Frankee Louise Manok
1929 - 2020
October 13, 1929-June 8, 2020
Resident of Scotts Valley
Frankee Louise Manok took her last breath on June 8, 2020. She was an active woman with a vibrant personality making it impossible not to enjoy engaging in conversation with. Frankee's social diversity was something to be admired by all. She had the ability to have a sophisticated breakfast with foreign dignitaries in the morning and be seen playing cards with friends at a local bar that afternoon all the while carrying herself with class and never changing who she was.
Frankee was born in Southern California where she met her husband, John, whom she was married to for 56 years until his death in August, 2008. They raised their only child, Marsa, in the Domican Republic and Thailand during Johnny's occupation in the foreign service. After leaving the foreign service they landed in Boulder Creek where Frankee opened a well known clothing store, Frankee L's, where they resided for 30 years. After her husband's death, Frankee moved to the Spring Lakes Community in Scotts Valley where she became very actively involved and was proud to call her home. She is survived by her daughter, Marsa Kelly, and her grandsons, Jacob Moore, 46 (wife Kylee Moore), Ry Kelly, 39 (wife Stella Kelly), Miles Kelly, 36, and great granddaughter Abigail Louise Kelly, 3 years old.
Private parties, restaurants, social gatherings and holidays will feel empty without her but not as empty as our hearts.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 4, 2020.
