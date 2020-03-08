Home

Fred Elgin DuBois III


1951 - 2019
Fred Elgin DuBois III Obituary
Fred Elgin DuBois III
Oct. 14, 1951 - Nov. 30, 2019
Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo
Fred Elgin DuBois III passed peacefully in his home November 30th 2019, with his wife Nancy and son Seth by his side. Together for the last 42 years they had a life rich in laughter, family, friends and fun. His smiles, humor, jokes and playful spirit will be missed. He believed and often said " Happy is a choice." A memorial will be held 1:00 Saturday April 18th at Valencia Hall 2555 Valencia Road, Aptos.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020
