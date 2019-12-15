|
Fred Migues
11/27/1932-11/27/2019
Aptos
The Legendary Fred M Migues passed away on his 87th birthday in Lake Tahoe surrounded by family after a fun night of gambling!
Fred is survived by his wife of 68 years Mina Migues, his daughters Linda Bothe, Rene Migues & preceded in death by daughter Pam Migues. Grandchildren Erika Reid, Brooke Frazier, Ben Acret, Crystal Newbold and Nathan Bothe. Great Grandchildren Alyssa Reid, Jackson Cornick, Lilliana Brodsky, Vivian Bothe, Isabella Frazier & Connor Bothe.
Fred was an incredible patriarch who guided our family with strength, love, generosity, positive attitude and a passion for fun. He owned and operated a successful underground construction business for over 40 years in our local community. Fred was famous for his July 4th Pig Roast BBQ's that went on for 39 years. This was an epic event at Migues Mountain in Aptos.
Fred remained very active in his later years and spent his time in his back yard on his tractor perfecting his landscaping, palm trees and fruit trees.
Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend he will be missed and remembered by all who knew him. His memory and legacy will live on forever in our thoughts, hearts and souls.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019