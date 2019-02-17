Services Celebration of Life 1:15 PM Scotts Valley Community Center Resources More Obituaries for Fred Schults Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Schults

May 17, 1955 - February 9th, 2019

Felton

After a hard-fought, two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Fred Schults ascended to heaven on Feb 9th, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was 63. His unbounding energy, unquestioning love of family, willingness to always help others, cheesy jokes, warm smile and easy laugh will be missed.

Fred Richard Schults II was born in Corona Naval Hospital, Corona, CA on May 17, 1955 to Fred Richard and Della Joanne (Rogers) Schults. The family moved back to Iowa for a few years, where their extended families lived, finally settling in San Jose in 1961, where he spent the rest of his childhood years. Fred attended the old original Almaden Elementary School, Simonds Elementary School, Bret Harte Middle School and graduated from Leland High School in 1973.

After graduating from high school, Fred briefly attended San Jose State before deciding on a lifetime career in the electrical construction trade. Fred was a member of the IBEW Local #332. He was proud to say he worked side by side with his father for many years, until his father's death in 1998. Fred then moved from the field to the office, becoming an estimator and then a project manager in the electrical construction trade. He worked for Scott Electric, Cupertino Electric, Dynalectric and for the past 10 years for Rosendin Electric. Fred worked up until a month before he passed, as he greatly enjoyed his team as well as mentoring his younger coworkers and being able to use his amazingly organized brain to come up with solutions.

Fred met his future wife, Mindy (King) while she was a senior at Leland High School and he was a freshman at San Jose State. They were married on November 30, 1975 in Temple Emanu-El, San Francisco, CA. In 1977, they moved to Felton, CA, making it their home. They welcomed a son, Fred Richard Schults III, to their family on September 13, 1978 and a daughter, Holly Marie (Schults) Hebard on October 20, 1980. Together with his father, brother-in-law George and many other family members, Fred designed and built their current home in Felton, which they moved into in 1987. The family grew to include daughter- in-law, Maddie (Suda) Schults; son-in-law, Tyler Hebard; and four grandchildren; Maya, Hailey, Ethan and Shyam.

Fred believed in giving back to the community. He was a member of Felton Volunteer Fire Department for 31 years before retiring with the rank of Captain. He was proud to have served on several strike teams, including the Summit Fire and a few down in Los Angeles. After retiring from the fire department, he joined the Santa Cruz Search and Rescue Team, where he served until his health prevented him. Fred was avid runner and hiker and was proud to have backpacked the John Muir Trail with his good friend Darrel. Over the years, he coached his son's soccer and baseball teams, as well as his serving as assistant coach for his granddaughter Maya's soccer teams. There wasn't an event his grandchildren were involved in that he was not there helping (when he was able) or at the very least supporting them from the sidelines. Fred was always the first in line to help family and friends when they needed assistance.

Fred was preceded in death by his father Fred Schults, his father-in-law Allan King and his grandparents. Fred is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, mother (Della Joanne Schults), mother-in-law (Rene King), brothers: Jeffery (Jan) Schults, Anthony (Karen) Schults; sisters: Delana (George) Romero, Tamera (Ben) Leonardi, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and his many friends.

Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life on February 23rd, at the Scotts Valley Community Center, 1:15 pm . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to the Katz Cancer Center. Dr. Jaffe and all the staff at the Katz Cancer Center (Santa Cruz, CA) really helped make this unfortunate, #$^%#& illness more tolerable and the support made all the difference to the family. Fred's family would also like to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz for all the support during the last few months.





