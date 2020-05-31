Frederick Wesley Miller
Oct. 19, 1936 - May 21, 2020
Resident of Mount Hermon
Frederick Wesley Miller of Mount Hermon died of heart failure at Dominican Hospital on May 21, 2020.
Born October 19, 1936, to George and Evelyn Miller of Faribault, Minnesota and later raised in Arkansas, most knew Fred as quiet, thoughtful and caring; strong in his wisdom, integrity and way of life.
Fred graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois in 1958, completing the ROTC program, with a bachelor's degree in Business. Fred then served as a First Lieutenant in the Army in Fort Ord, California, with his new bride, Marilyn. After completing service to the Army, Fred and Marilyn moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Fred worked in a Business Training Program for General Electric. Having both worked on summer staff for Mount Hermon Association after their college graduation, he then took a business/finance job with Mount Hermon Christian Conference Center, where he faithfully worked for 37 years.
Fred loved to ski with family and friends, travel, laugh, and above all to serve others. Fred volunteered several years on the San Lorenzo Valley School Board where he was known for his calm, cool wisdom. Most recently, Fred was on the board for Hospice of Santa Cruz County and was still advising a financial committee at the time of his death. Whether it was making a floral arrangement, encouraging someone's endeavors or meeting someone for the first time, Fred was generous, thoughtful and kind.
Fred and Marilyn celebrated their 60th anniversary this spring. He will be missed by his wife Marilyn, their three daughters and spouses, Rebecca and Steve Wilson, Colette and Lonnie Sweers and Gretchen and Tom Selfridge, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He leaves a legacy of trusting God and abounding generosity for all who knew him.
In lieu of a memorial gathering, take time to remember Fred and perhaps send a story to the family. If you wish to give a gift in his honor, we suggest Mount Hermon's Book of Rememberance. (www.mounthermon.org/remembrance)
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on May 31, 2020.