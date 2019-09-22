|
Fredrik Hurtig
Dec. 26, 1973 - Sept. 3, 2019
Aptos
One of the most fabulous humans on the planet left us way too soon. Fredrik was the best papa and the best husband. Known to break out the grooviest dance moves at any party, get a good laugh even out of the most sober person or be the first to jump in the ocean even on a cold day. Forever playful, kids were his favorite company and he would never turn down a new adventure. We are left reeling at the sudden and unexpected loss of him and it is unimaginable to walk the rest of our physical lives without him.
In honor of Fredrik, we will be hosting a Celebration of Life, as he would have wanted. So get your dancing shoes on and bring your favorite drink to toast with. Please join us at The Sheriff's Posse on Saturday, October 5th, 2019. 2pm - 8pm. 2127 Ocean Street Extension, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Please contact Sorrel with any questions. (831) 332-6374 or [email protected]
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019