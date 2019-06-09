Gail Jean Baker

April 10, 1956 ~ June 1, 2019

Native of Santa Cruz

Gail passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born to Richard H. Baker and Jean L. Keesler.

Gail touched a lot of lives through her years, she was an inspiration to many. She was handicapped from a brain tumor as a child and fought tooth and nail to survive. However, she was able to live independently for many years, enjoying her friends in The Wide Awakes, God's Gems and other social groups. She loved bowling. Her church was especially important to her as well.

She was predeceased by her father Richard H. Baker and is survived by her brothers, Mark S. Baker of Aptos and Richard H. Baker of Washington, her mother, Jean K. Petersen, aunts, uncles, cousins and her very special friend Bill Lawton. If you would like to offer condolences to Gail's family, please visit www.scmemorial.com.





