Gary Albert Quilici

March 30, 1952 - March 11, 2019

Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident



Services will be held in Santa Cruz on March 23, for Gary Quilici who passed away in Freedom, California following a hard fought battle.

Born and raised in Santa Cruz, Gary attended Garfield & Laurel Elementary Schools, as well as Mission Hill Jr. High School, and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1970.

Gary loved and looked forward to his trips to Nevada to visit his son BUT especially his grandson Travis who was his whole world. Chatting on the phone with Travis was something he really enjoyed. He was an amazing Grandpa and absolutely loved being one.

Gary enjoyed watching and going to NASCAR with his best friend Danny. He was a huge 49er fan; with some of the best times attending games with his brother Randy & his cousin David. Gary was so grateful to have his two best friends Danny and Joanne Cleveland that gave him much support throughout the years.

He worked for several Cold Storage Facilities, was a Truck Driver, and up until his health failed him, Gary worked for his brother's landscape business.

He will be remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather & brother who will be deeply missed.

Gary is survived by his mother, Eva Quilici of Santa Cruz, his son & daughter in law Nick and Nicole Quilici of Gardnerville, his grandson Travis Quilici of Gardnerville, his step grandchildren Payton & Rylie, his sister, Elaine Padilla of Watsonville, his brother and sister in law Randy and Roxanne Quilici of Santa Cruz , his aunt Betty Del Chairo, of Santa Cruz, nieces, Kelly & Eva Marie & nephews , Paul & Keith , great nieces, great nephews & cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on Saturday March 23, beginning at 2:00 pm.

Any kind acts of charity can be made in his memory to Hospice or a .





