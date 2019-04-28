Gary Dean Langley

Feb 24, 1937 - Feb 16, 2019

Resident Of Santa Cruz

On February 16, 2019, our Gary Dean Langley, passed away after a long decline. He leaves behind his wife, Joan Prunty Langley, his two children and their spouses, Karen and Toby Rubin and Mike and Lori Langley and eight grandchildren. Gary was born February 24, 1937 to Mildred and Harold Langley in Oakland, CA. After graduating from high school, Gary served his country in the Army. He left the army in 1960 and married his first wife, Gretchen Hummel Langley, they moved to Las Gatos, CA in 1962. Gary raised his two children in Los Gatos and this is where he also began his career at Allstate Insurance that would last 40 years. Gary remarried in 1978 and was married to Joan Prunty for 40 years, until his death. Gary and Joan were residents of Los Gatos until moving to Santa Cruz in 1996. Gary was passionate about golf and was a member at Pasatiempo for 25 years. He spent much of his free time playing and watching golf. Gary spent other free time enjoying spending time with family and loved ones.





