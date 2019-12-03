|
Gary Emmons
Oct. 1, 1941 - Nov. 2, 2019
Aptos
Since my Dad died at the beginning of November, my sister and I have been obsessively consuming old pictures of him. The photos are helping us to reconnect with him as our dad; our dad when we were born, our dad on the first day of school, our dad setting up the tent, our dad making Belgian waffles, our dad visiting us wherever my sister and I moved, and our dad always welcoming us back home with open arms.
Gary Leslie Emmons was born in Ontario, California in 1941, in a different era. He was raised in Tracy and graduated from the UOP in Stockton. He joined the Army and moved to Virginia. Perhaps it was the old battlefields on the East Coast that sparked his lifelong love of history. The rural farm life of 1940s California seemed to be a big part of his makeup. My dad was quick with the dry wit and timely quips that seemed to come from a different age. He must've had a hundred phrases for a fart or a tasty meal. His upbringing explains his love of the Old West, KPIG radio, John Wayne movies and nature.
My Dad instilled in us a love of travel and the outdoors. He packed the van for road trips to National Parks, camping spots, fishing holes, and hiking throughout Santa Cruz County. Up to his last days, he loved being in nature. At his home in the Vienna Woods, he could easily hike, run and bike into Nisene Marks. His last dog, Otto, must've accompanied him on over a hundred forays into those woods.
Our Dad was also a very capable and handy man. He built a 1930 Ford Model A from the frame up. He was happy driving his kids in the rumble seat at Aptos' Shortest Parade on Earth. He co-owned a successful kitchen/cabinet business in Santa Cruz for 27 years: Easy Care Kitchens and Baths. Later in life, he spent a lot of time woodworking, making Adirondack chairs, planters and picnic tables for us kids. In retirement, he volunteered at Henry Cowell Redwoods Visitor Center.
But the biggest truth about our Dad, above all else, was that he was a kind man. He was a gentle and caring man. A lot of us wish to raise our kids to be kind people. He was it. If my sister and I needed a place to live in between our haphazard life happenings, Dad welcomed us with open arms back to his house. Similarly, Dad would visit us wherever we were living at the time. He'd jump in the van with his mountain bike and drive all over the state to see what his kids were up to. In conversation, Dad was engaging and disarming with his easy going manner. Dad managed life with a cool, calm mindset. He kept things simple. He loved my sister and I so very much. And we love him.
Gary is survived by his son, David (Kaite), his daughter, Karen (David) Owens, his grandchildren, Murphy, Enzo and Riley, his brothers Herk (Bonnie), and Steve (Sherrie).
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7th. For information contact David at [email protected]
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019