Gary Gerard
May 25, 1923 - July 22, 2019
Emeryville
Man of mystery and 'bon vivant', Gary Gerard was fluent in eight languages, someone people met once and never forgot.
Born Gerhard Aufleger to Ulrich and Lotte Langmann Aufleger in Czernovitz, Romania, he was a Holocaust survivor who lost 86 family members but never talked about it. Post-war, moved Jewish refugees out of Displaced Persons camps, translated at Nuremberg Tribunals. Started in West Virginia as research chemist. Met Betty Leland Watkins, Sunset Magazine editor in San Francisco. Marriage and parenthood ensued: Erica, Annie, Kitty (R.I.P.), and Steven.
In 1962, helped found The Committee for Green Foothills (coined by Gary) when developers threatened open space near Palo Alto. Director for Center for Technology, Kaiser Aluminum and Steel in Pleasanton; began "Chemical Translating Service"; wrote first Russian-English glossary of pipeline technology. Getty Museum staff helped self-publish his cookbook, Cooking for Vin.
He enjoyed grandchildren Ian Matthew McKee, Reid Gerard McKee; Jamie Alexandra Goldstein; Kuuleilani Kaulana Marguerite Sanford. Rejoiced when son Steven Grant Gerard married Carol Harper in 2016. Leaves sons-in-law Gary McKee and Vin Di Bona. Sister Sylvia Aufleger Eibschutz of Vancouver, Canada preceded him in death. Niece Marla Eibschutz Gropper (Vancouver, Canada) and nephew Dr. Barry Eibschutz (San Luis Obispo) will miss 'Uncle Gary'. As his mother Lotte Aufleger bragged, "He was once in a million."
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019