Gary Linck

Jul. 7, 1956 - Feb. 25, 2019

Troy, Kansas

Gary Linck, 62, of Troy, Kansas passed away suddenly on February 25, 2019 in St Joseph, Missouri. Gary was born in Oak Harbor, Washington to Leo & Shirley Linck. He grew up in California and graduated from Soquel High School, class of '74, where he lettered in varsity football. Gary also earned an associate degree from Cabrillo College where he participated in track and field. Gary was very active in local 4-H programs, the former Vine Hill and Glenwood 4-H clubs, and achieved the rank of 4-H All Star Leader. He also worked for the original Santa Cruz County Bank. Gary later moved to Northeast Kansas to help his father farm and raise Polled Hereford cattle. Afterwards, Gary obtained a position at Wal-Mart, where he was employed for over 25 years. Gary married Jacqueline "Jackie" Dawe, his beloved wife of 30 years, settling down together in the town of Troy, Kansas. Gary was very artistically talented and shared that talent with many. He was also a great photographer and an avid reader. In an age of text messages and e-mails, Gary was a prolific letter writer, sending hand written letters out weekly to relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, and by his sister, Sandra Tiner. Additional survivors include the love of his life, his wife Jackie, his mother, Shirley Linck of Los Gatos, sister, Valerie Straub of Sebastian Florida, brother Wayne, and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends.





