Gary Loren Rush

Dec. 23, 1936 – Apr. 15, 2019

Resident of Capitola

Gary Loren Rush passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Josie, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gary liked to help people and he was loved by many. He loved being Santa at Christmas time. He liked going to car shows and ride his motorcycle, but most of all he loved to be with his family.

The family would like to thank all of the people who sent their condolences and love to Gary and his family.

A Church Service and Memorial Service are planned for the future. The burial will be privately held for immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers please donate to and be kind to one another.





