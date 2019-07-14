Resources More Obituaries for Gary Milburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Milburn

Gary Milburn

February 18, 1947 - July 9, 2019

Santa Cruz

If we all walked in the shoes of Gary, the world would be a better place. He rode his bicycle instead of driving a car because he cared about carbon emissions. He hung his laundry on the line rather than use a clothes dryer because he wanted to reduce energy use. He turned off lights in the house when they were not needed and he conserved every drop of water during drought years with a bucket in the shower. One might think him a serious sort, but Gary's sense of humor reigned above all. He loved to prank others and equally enjoyed being pranked. Ask anyone who knew him and they can recount stories involving exploding cakes, fake dynamite, water balloons and other wild surprises.

Born in Indiana on February 18, 1947, Gary graduated from high school there and entered the Air Force. When he found himself in the Santa Cruz area in 1974, he knew he'd found his home. He became an early member of the Santa Cruz Art Center where he maintained a jewelry studio. Over the years this talent morphed into a career as an industrial model maker for several local companies, making prototypes of everything from bicycle parts to medical apparatus.

Gary and Joni Hyerle, his wife of twenty-eight years, raised two amazing children, Jeremy and Justine. Following their ecological convictions, they could be seen carting their kids around town in a distinctive yellow bike trailer.

Gary's passion for cycling and bicycle advocacy led him to join People Power and later Bike Santa Cruz County as a Steering Committee member. His membership on the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission lasted from 1997-2016. Through Ecology Action and the County he taught Bike Safety classes for those who broke bicycle laws and were working off their tickets. For several years he led casual weekly bike rides that he called "Pedal to Pancakes." He wrote reports of the rides and poked embarrassing fun at unsuspecting targets. Gary's intention was to draw more people into riding bicycles not only as active transportation, but also for sheer enjoyment.

Gary's other interests were many: Host for 15 years of the Cabrillo Festival, supporter of Music in May, Fungus Federation member, Wednesday Hiking Group, Sierra Club and the California Alpine Club. He loved the out-of-doors, especially during mushroom season. His appreciation of music ranged from classical to jazz and he also enjoyed movies (not the Hollywood blockbuster types). He never owned a television and read voraciously. He knew his spices and cooked many excellent Indian dishes to share with friends, usually followed by an evening of playing Bananagrams.

After Joni's passing, Gary became lucky in love one more time. He spent the last several years in the company of Susan Cook, enjoying life anew and expanding his circle of friends and family.

Gary is survived by his son Jeremy of Portland, Oregon; his daughter Justine LaMarche and her husband Mario and their children Jonah and Kiera of Sunnyvale, California; the LaMarche family of Santa Cruz; his sister Jeanie and her husband Larry of Medford, Oregon; Susan Cook and her family; and many, many friends from every distinct part of his life.

