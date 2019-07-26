|
|
Gary Moyer
Nov. 17, 1952 - July 16, 2019
Santa Cruz
Gary Robert Moyer, son of the late Daryl and Freda Moyer, born November 17, 1952 in Maryland, passed away July 16, 2019. He is survived by his siblings Dan Moyer, Linda (David) Quinzi, Sharon (Fred) McCarty and Paul (Marty) Moyer, nieces/nephews Alicia, Sarah, Paleena, Jeffrey, Jeni, David and Katie 15 great nieces and nephews and 2 great great nieces and nephews including his Godson Brendan Sanders.
Gary had a very full, happy life filled with an abundance and wide variety of friends including Rolando and Anna Noriega and Dan and Maya Vannetta. He was a Boy Scout, a member and alumnus of the Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corp. and a senior associate at BCA Architects and Engineers where he was employed for 25+ years and during that time mentored many. He was an adventurer and free spirit with a love of the land and the stars, which included biking, hiking, climbing and camping. His prized possessions were the many gadgets he collected including his Syncro Van that he was renovating for future camping trips.
Gary will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Funeral arrangements at Oakhill Memorial Park in the Oaks Chapel. Visitation 1:00 pm, Service 2:00 pm and Burial 3:00 pm.
View the online memorial for Gary Moyer
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 26, 2019