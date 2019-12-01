|
Gary Upham
Dec 11, 1943 - Oct 31, 2019
Santa Cruz
Gary Upham passed away in Santa Cruz at age 75 after a long struggle with Parkinson's.
Gary was born on December 11, 1943 in Portland, Oregon to Andrew and Juanita (Walling) Upham. Gary received his master's degree in nuclear engineering from Oregon State University in 1967 and worked as a programmer for General Electric and other companies.
Gary loved backpacking, kayaking, running marathons and travel. He was a loyal friend and was a loving father to his daughter Kim. He was known for his subtle humor, compassionate spirit, service to others, and occasional off-key singing.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Andrew, his mother, Juanita and nephew Jeff. He is survived by his daughter Kim, and sister Linda Moulton (spouse Rich, son Scott). A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Peace United, 900 High Street, at 1 p.m. Donations can be made to Sierra Club in lieu of flowers.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019