Gayle Amack
February 28, 1931 - June 26, 2020
A Resident of Scotts Valley, Ca
Gayle radiated deep care for his family, friends, neighbors and caregivers. He took great joy in teasing everyone he came in contact with, as this was his way of saying he liked you. A joker, a kidder and an amazingly gentle, loving soul that loved his family deeply. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Gayle was born in Holyoke, Colorado and spent his boyhood in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. He died in Scotts Valley, California.
Gayle opened Amack Deposition Service in Orange County, California, and ran it for nearly three decades. Then he retired to Bend, Oregon in 1992. Gayle and his wife Nancy were active golfers and card players during their retirement years. In 2014, Gayle and Nancy moved to Scotts Valley so they could be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Gayle is survived by his son and daughter, Jeff Amack and Julie Amack (Shondeya Betari) and his three stepchildren, Pamela Simmons, Cathy Simmons and Keith Simmons. Gayle was preceded by his second wife, Nancy Amack on 7-28-19, and his first wife Carol Amack in 1976.
Memorial contributions preferred to the Easter Seals Association
