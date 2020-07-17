Gayle Joan White
November 28, 1936 ~ June 16, 2020
Resident of Capitola
Love One Another as I have loved you. (John 13:34)
Let your gentleness be evident to all…in every situation… and the peace of God…which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ. (Philippians 4:5-7)
As Gayle exhaled her last breath with family miraculously arriving to surround her in a circle of love, a smile of peace came upon her face that lasted permanently through the days to come.
With family, friends, students, parents and staff; Gayle was a living model of the above quotes from scripture. According to her gift of agape/love, some of the characteristics used by others to describe her are: compassionate, kind, sacrificial, merciful, inspiring, patient, joyful and faithful. Though she meditated every day on the teachings of Jesus and his followers, she had a high regard and respect for believers of other faith perspectives, especially those whose day to day lives exuded agape/love. Even with students whose disabilities and emotional problems interfered with their capacity to respond the way she and they wished, her ways of conveying her belief in them resulted in transformative success.
Gayle's home, from the days of her childhood until the day she married Earl, was in Downey, California, with most summers spent at Huntington Beach. Her mother Blanche was an elementary school teacher and her father Otto was an architect who designed the Presbyterian Church across the street from their home. It was in that church, Gayle's brother, Pastor Bill Hansen, performed her marriage to Earl, 11/29/58.
Previous to marrying, Gayle and Earl met in 1956 during their junior year at San Jose State. She was a finalist for the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi and Earl was its president. Since neither of them had a date for the Sweetheart Ball they agreed to go with each other. During their coffee date to get to know each other before the ball, it was love at first sip!!
Gayle's profession was teaching, first as a second grade teacher at Lynnhaven School in Campbell and later, as resource specialist to students struggling with learning disabilities at Bayview School in Santa Cruz. She was cherished by her students, as well as their classroom teachers and parents. So much so that often Earl's claim to fame was that he was her husband!!
Gayle's first son Brent was born 12/3/63, followed by his and Sabrina's daughter Zoe's birth on 9/12/05. Gayle's second son Brian was born 6/26/66, followed by his and Jill's two son's Nicholas and Kade being born 10/17/93 and 11/21/11. That last date is not a typo but he is a miracle!! Gayle and Earl would frequently express the joke, "If we knew grandparenting was this much fun, we would have skipped the other part!!"
Gayle's ashes are being spread by family into the waters she loved so much at Huntington Beach, Capitola Beach, and Lake Almanor. As tears of grief roll down our faces, scripture reminds us that, where she really is, God wipes away every tear, and that there will be no more death, or mourning, or crying, or pain. But there will be water from the spring of the water of life! (Revelation 21:4-6]
Gayle's family is deeply grateful for her delightful daily caretaker, Maru Lechuga, her weekly terrific team of Hospice specialist's, and all those who stayed in touch to cheer her through life's last lap.
Due to limitations of the pandemic, Gayle's memorial will be, at this time, online instead of in person. Visit rememberinggayle.com
