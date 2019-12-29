|
Gene Berry
June 6, 1938 - Dec 5, 2019
Capitola
Gene Allen Berry born in Kenosha, WI on June 6, 1938 to Frank and Hazel (Murray) Berry. With siblings Frank and Sandy, the family moved to Palo Alto in 1950.
After graduating from Palo Alto High in 1956, Gene went to work for Pacific Telephone. In '59 he was drafted, serving four years with the Army maintaining cable on Puerto Rico. Afterwards, Gene married Brenda and had two children, Richard and Julie.
Gene met Micki while bowling on the PacBell League, and moved to Santa Cruz in 1981, where they bought Rainbow's End. Originally in the old Cooper House, they moved next to The Crow's Nest, after the earthquake. Gene continued his career in Pac Bell management until retirement in '85. In '86 Gene bought The Asti, and soon after acquired Bei's Bar and renamed it The Rush Inn, where he worked with his partner until 2005.
Gene and Micki married in 1996, living in Capitola. They enjoyed traveling to Mexico, and cruising to Alaska and The Panama Canal. During the holidays they loved visiting with grandkids; Johnny, Tommy, Jerrick,and Haley.
Gene's good times included, fishing and golfing with his buddies, the Elks and Moose Lodges, the Santa Cruz VFW, and ushering for the Santa Cruz Warriors. He especially enjoyed spending time with good friends and family.
Gene was especially supportive of Micki in her struggle with Parkinson's. They enjoyed Friday morning Bocce and Monday at the Movies,
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019