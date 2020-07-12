Genevieve Nancy SparksMarch 31, 1926 - June 29, 2020Resident of Santa CruzA private committal will be held in Riverside National Cemetery for Genevieve Sparks who passed away in Santa Cruz, at the age of 94. Born in Altadena, CA, Genevieve graduated from George Washington High School in Los Angeles in 1942. She went on to The University of Southern California, where she studied English and Philosophy. Genevieve was president of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Gamma, and was active in multiple campus organizations. She graduated with a BA in English in 1946, and married Lt. Col William Franklin Sparks in 1946.As the wife of a Marine Corps officer, Genevieve traveled to many distant places. She enjoyed her job as a beloved elementary school teacher in Fallbrook, where she and her husband resided for many years. She was a charter member of the California Retired Teacher's Association, a lifelong supporter of the American Association of University Women, American Field Service (AFS), and the Fallbrook United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Fallbrook Library's Bottom Shelf Bookstore and was a lifelong member of the Association of Research and Enlightenment (A.R.E.)Upon her retirement in 1984, she and her husband continued on their world-traveling adventures. Many memories will forever be cherished of Genevieve's favorite vacation spots in Hawaii and Carlsbad along with her family accompanying her. Her husband, Lt. Col. William Sparks preceded her in death in April of 1993. She made many dear friends with the residents and caregivers at Sunshine Villa in Santa Cruz, where she resided for the past 7 years.Genevieve is survived by her children, William Sidney Sparks (Gretchen) of Bellaire, TX; her daughter, Janet Elizabeth Sparks of Capitola, CA. She was preceded in death by her two sons, James Willard Sparks and Theodore Jeffrey Sparks both of Fallbrook, and her brother Sidney Albert Small of Cary, NC.She also leaves her brother, Frank Small and his wife Leslie of Pismo Beach, CA; her grandchildren, Sarah Louise Sparks Duran (Tony) of Denison, TX; Kristen Wolf (Alex) of Neuhofen an der Krems, Austria; Claire Genevieve Osborne (Justin) of Houston TX; Nicole Elizabeth Hanks of San Francisco, CA; great-grandchildren: Diego, Lucia, Emily, Evelyn, and Joanna; niece, Wendy Small Caglia of Fresno and her family, Dianne Small of Cary North Carolina; Douglas and Brigetta Small of White Planes, VA; and Andrew Small of North Carolina; and her nephew Frank Small of Clovis, CA.She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony beside her late husband at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. Kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or to the Cabrillo College Stroke Center.