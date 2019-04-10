George Betz

Sept 17, 1942- Mar 30, 2019

Soquel

On Saturday, March 30, 2019 George Betz unexpectedly passed away in Maui surrounded by his family.

George grew up in Watsonville: 4-H, FFA, Wats High '60, Cal Poly '64 Farm Mgmt. He was a commissioned officer in the US Army in So Korea & Fort Ord, honorably discharged as a Captain.

George worked for West Coast Farms Wats & Bruce Church Salinas, 10 yrs up to 2000 acres in two states & eventually became an Independent Real Estate Broker specializing in Ag/Farm property. George was a columnist for the Register Pajaronian & did for over a decade, guest columnist for the Californian, Salinas paper & radio program host "Eye on AG". He enjoyed decades of: Rotary, CIC: Christians in Commerce, Farm Bureau, Cursillo, Promise Keepers.

He enjoyed extensive travel his whole adult life and served on mission trips.

He was known for his great love & worship of Jesus Christ, & his love/ joy in life with his wife who he delighted in, his love for his children, grand children & the entire Betz Clan.

George had a full life and left one paradise for thee ultimate Paradise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Frederick Betz Jr. & Bettie Betz of Watsonville, brothers David Betz & Roger Betz.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Betz, of 18 years & children; Tiffany (Betz) Witt, Ryan Betz. He is also survived by his siblings; Fred Betz III, Richard Betz, Barbara (Betz) Allen, Lynda (Betz) Powell and his grandchildren: Eldon, Sofia, Taylor Betz & Jack Witt and also his Daughter in Law Jessica Betz & Son in Law Jarred Witt, Step daughters Heidi & Derek Vincent & Stephanie & Manohar Prabhu. Grandkids: Amy, Shayla, Ethan & Oliver Vincent, Vaishali & Anand Prabhu.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11AM at Monschke Hall, TLC with refreshments to follow. Private family burial: Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you look your loved ones in the eye & tell them you love them, give your children a hug & grandchildren a bigger hug, & always, share your smile with someone.





