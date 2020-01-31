|
George Caravalho
Aug. 1, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2020
Santa Cruz
George A. Caravalho, longtime local government leader and passionate youth advocate, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease. He was 81.
Born and bred on the Big Island of Hawaii, George came to California as a Marine in the early 1960s. After an honorable discharge, he received his bachelor's and master's degrees from San Jose State University and began working for cities in the Bay Area, where he met and married his wife, Mary, in 1976. In 1980, George accepted his first city manager appointment with the City of San Clemente and over the next 25 years would go on to hold the top job for the cities of Bakersfield, Santa Clarita, and Riverside. In 1996, George received the Mark E. Keane Award for Excellence from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the most prestigious honor a city manager can receive, for his visionary and innovative work supporting at-risk youth, broadening community involvement in decision-making, and responding to the aftermath of the 1994 Northridge earthquake. After retiring from government in the late 2000s, George and Mary settled in Santa Cruz, becoming active members of a community they both loved.
George is survived by his wife of 43 years Mary, of Santa Cruz, and his sons Gus, of Washington, DC, and Danny, of Oakland. George was buried at Santa Cruz Memorial Park (1927 Ocean Street) on January 13, 2020. Please direct any donations in his memory to your local Boys and Girls Club and remember to take risks, enjoy life, and look out for the underdog.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 31, 2020