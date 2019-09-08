|
George Guilford Wren
August 17, 1938 - August 31, 2019
A Resident of Scotts Valley
George Wren, beloved husband of Suzie Wren and father of Joan Evangelista and Molly Russo, died August 31, 2019 in the company of his loving family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was born in Rawlins, Wyoming to Dee and Beuna Wren, who preceded him in death. As a child he resided in many locations due to his father working in construction. After some time, he settled mainly in California.
George attended Tracy High and Winters High, and later attended Stanford and San Jose State, receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. After being in the ROTC, he served in the US Army as a lieutenant. He and Suzie were married when he was on leave, and soon after left for Karlsruhe, Germany, serving as a platoon leader and company commander from 1963 to 1965.
After completing his military service, he worked as a civil engineer throughout California, Iowa, Washington State, and Chicago, working on highways, dams, and deep tunnel projects. Their daughter Joanie was born in Karlsruhe, Germany and Molly in Livermore, Ca.
George was an avid tennis player and loved playing with his Scotts Valley friends. He spent many years working for Habitat for Humanity, but what he loved most, was being with his family and his wonderful grandchildren!
He is survived by his devoted wife, Suzie, daughters and sons-in-law Joanie and Edgar Evangelista and Molly and Doug Russo, and of course his grandchildren Adam, Jacob, Connor and Brianna, and his devoted dog, Iris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park, 3301 Paul Sweet Rd, Santa Cruz. In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to , 100 W. San Fernando St, San Jose, Ca 95113, Hospice of Santa Cruz County,940 Disc Dr, Scotts Valley, 95066, or Habitat for Humanity, Santa Cruz. If you would like to express your condolences to George's family, share your memories, or view or post photos, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019