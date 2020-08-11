1/1
George Hoffman
1924 - 2020
George Hoffman
February 18, 1924 - July 31, 2020
Santa Cruz
George was born in Milan, Italy, to Hungarian parents. George and his parents left Italy in 1939 to escape the increasing persecution of Jews under the Mussolini regime. They settled in Cleveland, Ohio, when George was 15. He graduated from Case Institute of Technology with a BS (1944) and M.S. (1948) in Mechanical Engineering, and from Harvard University with a ScD (Doctor of Science) in 1950.
George served in the U.S. Army from 1944 until 1946 which allowed him to obtain his U.S. citizenship. After completing his education, he moved to Los Angeles to work for a series of companies in the aeronautics and transportation industries. He married Inga Nielsen in 1951, raised his sons in Los Angeles, and following retirement moved with Inga to Santa Cruz to be near family. During retirement George loved being a docent at Natural Bridges and Long Marine Lab, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
George was a loyal, kind and loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by his sons, Paul and Tony, granddaughters, Alexis and Margot, and daughters-in-law, Judy and Dina.
Thank you to the kind caregivers at Sunshine Villa who took good care of George during the last two and a half years.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2020.
