George Madison Arnott, Sr.
Sep. 13, 1949 - Nov. 5, 2019
Paradise, California
George Arnott Senior passed away suddenly on November 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. George had a long declining battle with Alzheimer's Disease. We will miss his laugh, his love of baseball, fishing, dreams of Meadow Lake in the Sierras, the way he shook his hips when he danced, and the way he beamed with his quiet, lips pursed grin, as he sat back and adored his family.
George was born in Berkeley in 1949 to Mel and Nel Arnott. George played football and baseball at Santa Cruz High School. He won many awards for this athletic achievements and was drafted in 1967 by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 23rd round out of high school. Instead of signing with the Pirates, George played baseball at Cabrillo College and fell in love with his wife to be, Janet Ameil. George and Janet were married on June 10, 1972. Together they raised a beautiful family, where barbeques and holiday parties full of love were common with George always at the grill.
George was Shipping Supervisor at RMC Lonestar/CEMEX in Davenport, where he worked for 37 years. He loved his work and his colleagues. For years, George coached Santa Cruz Little League Baseball, mentoring his son and his friends. He loved watching his three children Melanie, George, and Ashley play sports. Upon his retirement, George and Janet relocated to Paradise, CA.
George was preceded in death by his mother and father Mel and Nel Arnott, his brother Pete Arnott, mother and father-in-law Patricia and Marvin Ameil. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet Arnott, children: Melanie (Mike) O'Connor, George (Abby) Arnott, Ashley (Curtis) Knight, siblings: Chuck (Candace) Arnott, Mel (Gayle) Arnott, Cathy Dray, brothers/sisters-in-law: Rick Ameil (Dean Talbott), Judi (Tom) Vlassis, seven grandchildren: Gannon and Lucy O'Connor, Rocco, Georgia, and Emmet Arnott, Will and Addy Knight, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial for George will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Messiah Lutheran Church 801 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA. A reception will immediately follow at the church's Johnson Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Santa Cruz Little League in George's honor: Santa Cruz Little League, PO Box 1723, Santa Cruz, CA 95061.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019