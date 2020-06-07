George Michael Szudy (Mike)
1957-2020
Brother, friend, scientist, sailor, nature-lover. Mitty High; UC Santa Cruz; Spectra-Physics. Mike loved music, books & camping. He spent years living on the street & sleeping on the beach. Untreated mental illness, alcoholism & heart failure led to his death. He's survived by his sisters, with him when he died at Dominican Hospital; his step-siblings the Pecks; & his nephews. Memorial donations: Homeless Persons Health Project. Messages: gmszudymemories@gmail.com
View the online memorial for George Michael Szudy (Mike)
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.