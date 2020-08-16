George Parker Dobbel, Sr.Sept 8, 1929 - July 8, 2020Boulder CreekOur George, A Life Well Lived is a life of honor, family values, friendships, and love. George lived all of these and more. George was raised on the farmlands of Salinas, milking cows at very young age. After High School, George enlisted in the Army and served his country for two years in Japan during the Korean war. George worked in Retail, Banking and Real Estate. George raised four beautiful and successful children: George Dobbel, Jr., Natalia Bytheway, Kristin Kitchura, and Danielle Sigrist. He was a loving Grandfather to Samuel Dobbel, Beau and Brady Bytheway, and was looking forward to welcoming another. George was a keeper of confidences, a man of quick wit and great humor, a lover of nature and beautiful places. He was always ready to celebrate anything and nothing with family and friends. Losing George is like the end of an era for all of his family and friends and for San Lorenzo Valley. George died, as he had lived, with dignity.George joins his parents, Julius and Helen (McIntosh) Dobbel, brothers, Julius and John, and many friends and family in heaven. His small service was held at California's Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery. Our George will be missed.