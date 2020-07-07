1/
George Pierce
1931 - 2020
George Pierce
Nov. 24, 1931 - June 25th, 2020
Santa Cruz, Ca.
(Papa) George C. Pierce departed this world on June 25th, 2020.
Born Nov 24th, 1931 George spent his early years in the San Lorenzo Valley, and until his death lived quietly on the West side in Santa Cruz. George served several years with the California National Guard, and was honorably discharged on January 4th 1952. He was a Marksman and Assistant Squad Leader.
George was the ultimate old-school biker, starting in the dirt, and moving up to Harley Davidsons. He rode many miles over the years, and was the Division one Manager of the Modified Motorcycling Association (MMA), fighting for the rights of motorcycle riders everywhere.
An Original member of the Righteous Few Motorcycle Club, he became a revered, long-time member of the Ghost Mountain Riders Motorcycle Club. A proud - straight-forward man, Papa George will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters in the wind.
A viewing will be held at the Santa Cruz Memorial Chapel on July 7th, from 12 noon to 2pm, 1927 Ocean St. Santa Cruz.
There will be a Celebration of his life at some point in the future, when large gatherings are permitted.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
1927 Ocean St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
831-426-1601
