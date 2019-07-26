Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
George "Ricky" Rubottom


1944 - 2019
George "Ricky" Rubottom Obituary
George "Ricky" Rubottom
Sept. 12, 1944 - July 16, 2019
Aptos
George "Ricky" Rubottom born September 12, 1944, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family and his dog Mojo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Rubottom, his son and daughter-in-law Gy and Melissa Rubottom, his daughter and son-in-law Paige and Dennis Mellander, granddaughters Lauren and Emma Rubottom, sister Judy Souza and brother Bill Rubottom. Ricky was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and dedicated dog owner. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. No services will be held per his request.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 26, 2019
