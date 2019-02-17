George Slettehaugh

Oct. 6, 1927 - Dec. 26, 2018

Capitola

A 40-year resident of Capitola, George Russell Slettehaugh passed away peacefully on December 26, 2018. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 6, 1927 to Melvin and Gertrude Slettehaugh, he was the second youngest of four brothers and one sister. George grew up in Minneapolis and met his late wife, Maryann Cristado at Sheridan Junior High. They attended Edison High School together and graduated in 1946, they then got married on June 7th, 1947.

After serving briefly in the United States Army, George and Maryann moved to the San Fernando Valley. After a few moves they settled in North Hollywood, California where they raised three lovely children. George worked for the University of California – Los Angeles as a Computer Operator on the early model IBM 360 mainframe computers. He ran programs for meteorologists, payroll, scientists and mathematicians. As the family grew, George himself, built an extension on the family home. As the children grew up, they would take several cross-country road trips from Minneapolis, New York and numerous other sites along the way. In 1964 while visiting relatives in New York the family attended the New York World's Fair, visited the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

Within his community, George help sponsor the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 83 and umpired little league games. One year he supplied the family station wagon to take the local Scout Troop all the way to Northern Minnesota and back for a scout canoe trip. He was an avid Church goer at St. Charles Catholic Church in Southern California and St. Joseph's in Capitola.

In 1979 George and Maryann moved to Capitola for their retirement and to be closer to the beach. They also had fond memories of visiting the log cabin George's grandfather, John Henry, had built in Capitola Village. George was well known to Capitola passersby. He often was out front sitting on the porch or gardening on an array of blooms. Every pedestrian on Capitola Road knew George as he was nice to everyone and always found time to chat with them. If there ever was something someone needed help with, George also would go out of his way to help them. Tragically, after 64 years of faithful marriage, George lost his wife in 2011 to a skateboarder collision in Capitola Village. Since this accident, George himself had a serious fall in 2012, resulting in a broken hip that he never fully recovered from. He did not let this injury and loss of his ability to fully walk slow him down though. He frequently would be seen around Capitola riding his scooter sporting a cowboy hat. Slowly though, this injury would cause further complications and in 2016 he had another fall and since that time has been in the care of the VA until his passing.

He is survived by his brother, Thomas; his three children, one son and two daughters, Theresa McKnight and Nancy Achen; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A service will be held on February 21st at 2pm at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA. Those interested in attending should call (831) 684-1677.





