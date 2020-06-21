George Vomvolakis
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Vomvolakis
August 17, 1929 - June 16, 2020
Lifelong Resident of Santa Cruz

Friends and family are mourning the loss of George Vomvolakis who passed away at the age of 90. Born in Davenport, California to Antonio and Ellen (Spezia) Vomvolakis, he was one of nine children, and the oldest son. The family moved to Santa Cruz and George attended Mission Hill Middle School. In 1947, he graduated from Santa Cruz High School where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football.
George joined the Air Force at the age of nineteen, and was stationed at Larsen Air Force Base in Washington state. He married Patricia (Antonelli) and their son Steven was born while they were living on the base. Upon his military discharge in 1952, they moved back to Santa Cruz where George worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company, and enjoyed coaching Little League all throughout the 1960's. George and Patricia divorced in 1968.
In 1970, he partnered with Ellsworth, Jon, and Lance Bei to open the DeLaveaga Golf Lodge Restaurant, with Marci Bei becoming a partner some years later. He retired in December 2016 following a career of 46 years at DeLaveaga where he truly enjoyed working and golfing with his friends.
George was married to Jeanine (Quadros) in 1972. She preceded him in death in 2000. He is survived by his brother Nick; his son, Steve (Terri Newlove) Vomvolakis; his grandchildren: Sara Keller, and Pete Vomvolakis (Lisa Stelle); his great grandchildren: Alexa, Danielle, and Joshua Keller; Mia and Anna Vomvolakis; his stepsons; Stephen and Norman Quadros, along with many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family including Jason Keller.
Our deepest appreciation goes to caregivers Laura Vadenais, Christina Atkinson, Ana Lucia Davidson, and to Dr. David Beck for their loving kindness and care for George. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery in Santa Cruz. A kind act of charity in George's memory may be made to Bariteau/Schultz Delaveaga Jr. Golf Scholarship Fund, 401 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz, CA. 95065 (501cnon-profit)


View the online memorial for George Vomvolakis



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved