Georgia Hope LoBue

May 17, 1938 ~ June 4, 2019

Resident of Soquel

Georgia Hope Glendenning LoBue, a child of God, was called to her heavenly home June 4, 2019.

Georgia was born May 17, 1938 in Kalispell, Montana to George and Grace Glendenning. Four years later the family welcomed sister Gayle. Georgia was a bright, precocious little girl with dark ringlets and big blue eyes. In 1942 the family moved to Seattle, Washington. George worked in the ship yards and Georgia began school. During the WWII years, Georgia remembered the low flying dirigibles and black out curtains in her home. The damp climate didn't suit the family and in 1945 the Glendennings moved to the Willow Glen area of San Jose, CA. Life in Willow Glen was idyllic for the Glendenning family. Georgia had many friends and spent time playing tennis, shopping downtown with her sister, dressing up to go to San Francisco, ice skating at Sutros, days at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk, sleep overs in Capitola and dates at Playland in San Francisco.

Georgia attended Willow Glen Elementary School, Edwin Marken Jr. High and Willow Glen High School (class of '56). She was an outstanding student, achieving many academic honors. After high school she attended San Jose State University. She graduated in 1960, with a major in home economics, a minor in science and a teaching credential.

When Georgia was 17 she met the man of her dreams, the dynamic Tony LoBue. Georgia described this time in her life with Tony as magical. They were both fun loving, adorable and carefree. Tony and Georgia were married in 1959. The couple moved to San Luis Obispo in 1960 and soon Georgia discovered she was pregnant with daughter Elizabeth. While Tony completed his education at Cal Poly, Georgia worked as a substitute teacher in the SLO area and attended classes.

The family moved to Santa Cruz in 1963 and soon son Mark was born. Out growing their home, the family moved to Aptos in 1965. Georgia spent the next 14 years taking care of her family and volunteering for many organizations, especially those that involved her children. Tony and Georgia enjoyed entertaining. Georgia was an amazing cook and her meals nourished many friends and family. The LoBue house was always filled with much joy. She opened her home to Mark and Elizabeth's friends where children were allowed to create, play games and laugh. She and Tony tended to their beautiful garden and loved to sit outside with coffee in hand to enjoy the amazing environment they created.

In her early teens Georgia wanted to be a medical missionary. It wasn't until 1982 that she entered the medical field as an RN. After completing the nursing program at Cabrillo College, Georgia worked at Watsonville Hospital as floor supervisor and especially enjoyed her years working in postpartum, mother-baby.

Georgia was very proud to be a dual provider for her family. It enabled her and Tony to educate their children and purchase a vacation home in Lake Almanor, CA. During their summers at the lake, Tony and Georgia welcomed family and friends to visit. It brought much joy to share the lovely surroundings, to enjoy the animals, trees, birds and lake. Tony and Georgia cherished the years spent at "Lodge LoBue".

In 2009 Tony and Georgia moved from their Aptos home to a senior mobile home park in Soquel. They became involved in several activities within the park and made dear friends. She was active in the T.T.T. Society and numerous activities at Twin Lakes Church.

Georgia will be remembered for her enthusiasm, humor, warmth and her love of outdoors. She was a lifelong learner and an avid reader. She encouraged and empowered her children and grandchildren to think for themselves, seek knowledge, trust in God, use imagination and learn from life experiences.

She was adored by her husband Tony, children Elizabeth (Francis Krebs) and Mark (Theresa Kehoe) and grandchildren Anthony, Colette and Ethan. She lost Tony in 2017 but has been reunited with him. Together they are having a second cup of coffee, discussing heaven and marveling at their beautiful surroundings.

Please join the family for a joyous reflection and celebration of Georgia Saturday, September 28, 11:00 at Twin Lakes Church in Aptos. A luncheon reception will follow the service.





