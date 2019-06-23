Services Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel 1050 Cayuga St Santa Cruz , CA 95062 831-423-5721 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Aptos Village Park 100 Aptos Creek Road Aptos , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Waggoner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald Edward (Jerry) Waggoner

Jerry Waggoner peacefully slipped away on May 27, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Berkeley, California to Ernest Edward and Charlotte Ruth (Burchell) Waggoner. After a few years the family moved to Modesto and then Oakdale. As a child Jerry's family frequently camped throughout the west, and it was at the age of 12 that he decided he wanted to be a Park Ranger. After graduating from Oakdale High, Jerry pursued this goal by attending Modesto Junior College and Humboldt State University where he received a degree in Natural Resources.

While in college, summers were spent working in the Stanislaus National Forest, first on a trail crew, then on horseback as a Wilderness Patrol Ranger in the Emigrant Basin. This involved packing in to a remote cabin on horseback to patrol the area for 10 days then returning to civilization for 4, then repeating the cycle. Through these experiences he acquired an appreciation for finely constructed trails, a passion he carried into the next job where he had the opportunity to identify and flag new trails.

Following graduation, as Jerry pursued his goal to become a State Park Ranger, he worked as a Maintenance Aide at Jack London and Sonoma State Historic Parks. Upon being selected as a Ranger Trainee he was assigned to the San Diego area. When he completed his peace officer training he was sent to Hearst Castle to provide night security following the bombing of one of the guesthouses. After several months Jerry was notified that he was to be transferred to the Santa Cruz area and would be assigned to Nisene Marks State Park. Here he found his ranger home and the dream job he never wanted to leave. Jerry loved sharing the park with visitors and educating them about the natural environment. When visitors referred to it as "his park" he corrected them saying it belonged to everyone.

During Jerry's career there were several highlights beyond the everyday joys of connecting with park visitors. Early on he became interested in the science and use of prescribed fire. He participated in numerous seminars with Harold Biswell of UC Berkeley, an early and ardent proponent of prescribed fire, and earned the title Certified Prescribed Burner. Jerry is credited with preparing a map of Big Basin State Park for wildfire protection using fuel breaks, roads, trails and prescribed burning. The goal of this plan was to protect the central old growth area of Big Basin.

A major event in the park was the Loma Prieta Earthquake in 1989. Jerry was in the park at the time of the quake and said his truck bounced up off the ground. When it was determined that the epicenter of the quake was in Nisene Marks it generated a flood of visitors who wanted to see the spot, some distance up a difficult trail with landslides and downed trees. Some visitors were surprised when they discovered you couldn't drive to the location, and Jerry, the ever prepared Ranger, was taken aback when he saw visitors who wanted to attempt the hike in shorts, high heels and flip flops and depart for the trip late in the day when you couldn't possibly make the round trip before dark.

In 1984, Jerry was selected Man of the Year by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce. You can see his Ranger uniform displayed at the Aptos History Museum.

In 2013 State Parks honored Jerry by creating the Waggoner Overlook Trail; an ADA compliant trail from the kiosk parking lot to a platform and picnic table overlooking Aptos Creek. Jerry left a legacy for all ages, instilling a lifelong love of redwoods and the out of doors, and inspiring numerous young people to follow him into park service as a career.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years Elaine Wedegaertner, son Kevin E. Waggoner, daughter-in-law Jessica Waggoner, granddaughter Lila E. Waggoner and his mother Charlotte Waggoner. He is also survived by brother Stanley (Carolyn), sisters Janet Johnson (Clark) and Ellen Kunz (Michael), and many additional family members. His father Ernest E. Waggoner preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held 11:00am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Aptos Village Park, 100 Aptos Creek Road, Aptos, CA 95003. Jerry's family plans to establish a memorial grove in the Forest of Nisene Marks. You can honor his memory and love of parks by making a contribution to Save the Redwoods League at https://www.gofundme.com/jerry-waggoner-memorial-grove. Or a check can be sent to Save the Redwoods League, Attn: Jennifer Verhines, 111 Sutter Street 11th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104. Please be sure to note in the memo line, or include a note, that it's for the Jerry Waggoner Memorial Grove. You can also honor his memory by taking a walk in a park.





