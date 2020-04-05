Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Geraldine "Gerry" Sweet


1930 - 2020
Geraldine "Gerry" Sweet Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Sweet
Jan. 17, 1930 - March 26, 2020
80 Year Santa Cruz Resident
Gerry passed away at the age of 90. She moved with her family to Santa Cruz and lived in the Capitola- Santa Cruz area for the rest of her life. Gerry graduated from Soquel Elementary, Mission Hill Jr. High, Santa Cruz High School, and San Jose State College.
From 1957 to 1967, she was Library Assistant at Santa Cruz High School, and later worked at McHenry Library on the UCSC Campus as Head of Serials Section until her retirement in 1991.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Anabel Sweet, her 3 sisters: Carol, Barbara, Jane, and her brother, Arden.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020
