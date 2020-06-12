Gertrude Wohnoutka
Gertrude Wohnoutka
July 3, 1920 - May 30, 2020
Watsonville
Gertrude Angela Wohnoutka passed away on May 30, 2020 at De Un Amor, where she spent the last 6 years. She was 99. Gertrude was born to John and Susan Jansen on July 3, 1920 in Olivia, Minnesota. She was married to George Wohnoutka on August 23, 1938 and was a loving mother to her six sons and daughter. She was a resident of Santa Cruz County for the past 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Beverly. She is survived by her sons; John, Dan, Ron, Donnie, Dave, and Robert. Gertrude will be remembered as a happy person whose favorite saying was that she was "Happy and Healthy". Everyone who knew her loved her and in the process, she touched lives through her own genuine happiness. She loved to shop at Nob Hill, enjoy her coffee at Red Apple Café, and was fond of the friendships made there. No services will be held. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Gertrude Wohnoutka



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
