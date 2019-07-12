Gladys Schoennauer

December 12, 1932 - July 2, 2019

Aptos

Gladys Daphne Schoennauer, a long-time resident of Aptos, CA, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the age of 86.

Born December 12, 1932 in San Jose, CA, Gladys was the only child of Henry and Ludmilla Pohlman. She graduated Campbell High School and attended San Jose State University.

Gladys moved to the Aptos area in 1963 with her former husband, the late Rene Schoennauer, where they raised their four children and opened their home to many others over the years. Gladys welcomed everyone with open arms and a beautiful smile. She will be remembered for her vibrant personality, fun loving nature and her youthful spirit.

She was a longtime member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Soquel and generously volunteered her time there. Active in her community, she particularly enjoyed serving each Wednesday at the St. Francis soup kitchen. She also encouraged many children over the years as a teacher's assistant at Mar Vista Elementary.

Gladys loved to have fun and was fun to be with. She had many annual traditions such as attending Friday night concerts at the Boardwalk, A's Spring training, family camping adventures, and hosting holiday gatherings as well as daily walks along Seacliff Beach. Gladys also kept a very active social life filled with many tight-knit friendships. She had many dear friends, but always left room in her heart for new ones as well.

More than anything, Gladys cherished spending time with her family. She instilled the value of family togetherness which will live on for generations to come. She leaves behind her son Steve Schoennauer of Sonora, daughter Renee of Capitola, daughter Nancy Swenson (Ken) of Fairfield, and daughter Karen Streeter (Brad) of Soquel. She also leaves behind her beloved 10 grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on August 10, 2019, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Soquel with the Pastor Stan Abraham officiating.

Memorial donations in Gladys' memory may be made to St. Francis Catholic Kitchen, 205 Mora Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.





