Glen Carleton GeringerSeptember 5, 1930 - November 21, 2020A Resident of Santa Cruz, CaliforniaGlen Carleton Geringer, 90, died peacefully at home on November, 21, 2020. Glen was born in Pacific Grove, California, and was raised on a ranch with his parents until 1940 when the family moved to town. Glen attended Lafayette Elementary School, Hamilton Junior High School and Fresno High School for two years. He then moved back to the ranch to care for his grandmother and attended Kerman High School where he graduated.Glen attended Fresno City College and then Fresno State University. While attending Fresno State, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and he underwent basic training at Camp Roberts. After basic training, Glen was sent to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA and then shipped out to Sendai, Japan where he joined the 24th Division Medical Battalion Clearing Company (a MASH unit). The Division was then sent to Korea and Glen spent 18 months there as a medic. While he was in Korea he corresponded with Arlene (who would be his future wife) for 14 months. When he was discharged at Fort Ord, he met Arlene for the first time.Glen and Arlene were married June 10, 1956 and were able to celebrate their 64th anniversary with family. They lived in Tracy, CA where Glen owned an automobile dealership which he subsequently sold. In 1975, the family moved to Oahu, Hawaii to start the process of organizing a Billy Graham crusade through Pacific Asian Evangelism, a ministry they were involved with for 6 years. Glen also founded Sun Power, a solar energy company that was the first to bring solar power to Hawaii. In the early 1980's the family moved to Santa Cruz where Glen started a church insurance business and worked until his retirement.Glen's hobby was golfing, and he was a scratch golfer in the 1950's. Up until the COVID pandemic, Glen served as a Marshall for 20 years at DeLaveaga Golf Course where he enjoyed playing and being around fellow golfers. He and Arlene were long-standing members of Santa Cruz Bible Church and Christian Life Center. He was also a regular at Albright's Donut Shoppe where he enjoyed a cup of coffee and connecting with friends.Glen is survived by his wife Arlene Geringer, daughters Gayle Bensusan and Jill Capanna (Carl), son John Geringer, and five grandchildren - Julia, Mitchell and Blake Geringer and Zoë and Mia Capanna.The family wishes to thank friends for the cards, meals and flowers, and Florence Kuo In Home Care Service and Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their care and kindness. In his last days, Glen was reflecting on one of his favorite Bible verses, Philippians 4:7 - "And the peace of God which passes all understanding will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus". Glen's favorite greeting to everyone was "Have a blessed day", and his family wishes this for you.Memorial gifts in Glen's memory can be made to Santa Cruz Bible Church, 440 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 or to the Bariteau/Schultz Memorial Golf Scholarship, 401 Upper Park Road Box A, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 (for junior golfers). Military honors will take place at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery at the former Fort Ord in Seaside where he will be interred.