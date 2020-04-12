|
|
Glendawyn Doyle
Apr 28, 1930 - Mar 29, 2020
Santa Cruz
Glendawyn "Glennie" Cox was born to Albert and Hazel Cox in Watsonville, California. Growing up, she was close to her many cousins and had fond memories of time spent with them. She enjoyed playing piano and especially remembered playing for the dances her parents attended at the Danish Lutheran Church in Watsonville. At Watsonville High School, where she met her future husband, Bill, she played the standup bass in the orchestra. She attended San Jose State College (now University) where she lived in Presbyterian Hall making lifelong friends. She majored in Spanish, graduating with distinction in 1952. Working toward her teaching credential, she taught homebound high school students in San Francisco for several years until becoming a full time mother and homemaker.
Glennie married William "Bill" Thomas Doyle in Watsonville on Aug 23, 1953, and they raised four daughters. They lived in Berkeley, CA and Evanston, IL, returning to the Santa Cruz, CA area in 1965. A lifelong Presbyterian, she was always involved in church activities, and taught Sunday school for a number of years. As well as chauffeur, cheerleader, research assistant, and editor - whatever her daughters or husband needed - she did volunteer work for charities including the American Heart Association, and at Mission Hill Junior High as a tutor for students who needed help learning English. She was a member of Santa Cruz chapter ED of PEO and served on a number of scholarship and other committees through church and PEO. By example, she instilled in her family the importance of education and a love of reading and music.
She was always ready to make cookies or feed any friends her daughters brought home. She was a 'mother' to many nieces and nephews, friends of her daughters, and exchange students. She was a loving caregiver to her mother in-law Flora Doyle, both her parents, and a son-in-law through the end of their lives, and to several of her daughters and grandchildren through their illnesses. She learned to drive in her mid-40s and was never comfortable with freeway driving: her courage was demonstrated in driving to Stanford Hospital in summer traffic and winter weather for one daughter's cancer treatment. Her kindness and sweet manner, her sense of humor, her love and concern for each of us, will be greatly missed.
Glennie was preceded in death by son-in-law Christopher Clarke. She is survived by her husband Bill Doyle and daughters Shelley Suzanne (Dian Schaffhauser), Carol Diane, Jean Kathryn (Douglas Patten) and Mary Katherine (Jack Mancarella) as well as grandchildren John William Carlyle, Rebecca Anne Carlyle, and Christopher Lee Doyle Schaffhauser, and many nieces and nephews.
Donations in her memory are preferred to Hospice of SC County, 940 Disc Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 or to PEO Scholar Awards, in care of PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. There will be a private burial.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020