Gloria Asel Saffery

Nov. 16, 1934 ~ Feb. 1, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Gloria Adel Saffery passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Felton on February 1, 2019. Gloria was born in Rochester, Minnesota on November 16, 1934 to Donald and Florence Lukehart. Her family of 7 and their dog all moved to California in 1944 and settled in Campbell, California. Gloria graduated from Campbell High School in 1953, and soon joined the US Air Force.

She met her husband John Saffery who was stationed with the Air Force in Florida. Soon, the couple were transferred to Japan where they had their two children; Diana and Darrick. Following their service duty, Gloria and her family returned to California and made it their home. She had many jobs, including being a cab driver in San Francisco, a wallpaper hanger, and later working as a manicurist until the age of 75. Gloria moved to Santa Cruz in 2009 to be near her daughter and grandsons, often remarking that she was living the dream here. She enjoyed walking all around Santa Cruz, dressed in pink, accented by her signature hot pink lipstick, and generously handing out her famous healthy muffins, fruit and veggies.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Wagner (Robert), grandsons, Ryan Wagner and Jason Wagnermarsh (Kaelin), and great grandchildren, Thomas Wagner and Brooke Wagnermarsh. She also survived by her brother, Gary Lukehart (Mary), her sister, Vivian Lewis (George), and sisters-in-laws, Sharon and Eva Lukehart.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Saffery in 1976, her son Darrick Saffery in 1994; and her two brothers, Donald and Roger Lukehart. Gloria was a dedicated wife and mother, and will be deeply missed.

She will be laid to rest with military honors at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, California on March 22, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m.





