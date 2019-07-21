Gloria Bella Sarow

March 22, 1927 - July 14, 2019

Native of Santa Cruz

Services will be held in Santa Cruz on July 24, for Gloria Sarow who passed away with her family at her bedside, in Lincoln, California. She was 92. Born in Santa Cruz to Charles and Carmela Bella, she attended Davenport Elementary School, Mission Hill Jr. High, Santa Cruz High School and Armstrong Business College.

For more than 30 years, Gloria worked in accounting for both the county and UCSC.

Gloria was a very talented gardener and loved tending to her orchids. She also enjoyed creating beautiful flower arrangements; and loved to share her knowledge and expertise in the field of horticulture. She leaves many dear friends whom she loved to spend time with, and Gloria felt truly blessed to have them throughout her life. Gloria loved to be with her family, and into her final days, they were there for her. She and her late husband Bill, were very active in the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge, and parishioners of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Simone Sarow; her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Ed Rowen; her sister Olga Bella Schipper, and many loving extended family members.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents Charles and Carmela, and her sister Nora Bella Schipper.

Friends and family will gather on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel for a memorial ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony beside her husband Bill, at Santa Cruz Memorial Park. Please visit the Benito and Azzaro homepage to share your prayers and reflections. Any kind acts of charity can be in her memory to Holy Cross Church, or to .





View the online memorial for Gloria Bella Sarow Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 21, 2019