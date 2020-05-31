Gloria Louise PrachtAugust 8, 1925 - May 6, 2020Santa CruzGloria Louise Pracht, 94, peacefully passed away in her sleep on May 6, 2020 with her little dog, Sabrina, by her side.She was born in Santa Cruz, CA on August 8, 1925, the daughter of James and Lola Minto. She grew up in Santa Cruz where she was a graduate of Santa Cruz High School. In her youth, she belonged to the Santa Cruz Chapter of the Mickey Mouse Club and was one of their dancers. In 1945 she married Richard Earl Pracht, whom she used to flirt with by filling the empty Sunset Dairy milk bottles of his delivery route with water. During their 58 years of marriage they raised three children. She was a lifetime resident of Santa Cruz County and longtime resident of Villa Santa Cruz Mobile Home Park, where she had many friends. Her friends and family remember her for her boundless energy, her classic sense of style, and her quirky sense of humor.She attended Cabrillo College in Aptos where she completed studies as a Nursing Clerk in 1969. She was a hospital Ward Clerk for the old Community Hospital on Frederick Street for thirty-eight years, and, after her retirement, she volunteered at Sutter Hospital of Santa Cruz until her passing. She always looked forward to her volunteer day at Sutter, where she had many friends. She and Richard were former members of the Easy Wheeling Alpenlite Club. She attended Santa Cruz Bible Church every Sunday morning. She enjoyed knitting, reading mystery novels, and collecting miniature lighthouses.When she was a young girl, her pet dog was her constant companion. Her fondness for dogs continued throughout her lifetime and included her beloved Sabrina.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard E Pracht in 2003, her daughter, Lori E Pracht in 1986, and her sister Shirley M Hogan in 2006. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Robert Hallstrom of Dublin, CA; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kelsey and Travis Young of Napa, CA; great grandchildren, Vincent and Vivienne also of Napa; son and daughter-in-law Richard "Rick" and Denise Pracht of Mission Hills, CA. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will privately lay her to rest observing the 2020 Pandemic safety protocols. If you would like to send your condolences, mailed letters to the family will be collected for memory, or, you may email your letter to the family at GloriaPrachtMemorial@gmail.com